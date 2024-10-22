Photo: Tom Brady seeks Travis Kelce’s advice on 'showmanship:' Source

Taylor Swift’s beau Travis Kelce is reportedly being considered to portray an excellent showmanship.

According to the latest findings of Life & Style, the former husband of Gisele Bunchen is feeling inspired by Travis Kelce, who kicked off his New Heights podcast alongside brother Jason Kelce in 2022 with Wave Sports + Entertainment.

Recently, Tom Brady has reportedly bagged a $375 million project at Fox Studios, and now is looking forward to “not embarrass himself and to not blow the handful of very big blockbuster games he’ll be broadcasting this year,” as per the outlet’s source.

“Nobody is pretending there isn’t a steep learning curve when it comes to getting good on the air, live in front of millions of fans,” the insider also added.

Moreover, the source said that the 35-year-old footballer “years of podcasting under his belt,” which makes him the perfect mentor for Tom Brady.

“He’s gently quizzed Travis for tips on how to be quick on his feet and keep the commentary exciting for fans,” the insider said of Tom Brady.

Before signing off from the chat, the insider remarked, “It’s about showmanship and Tom knows it.”