Marvel’s 'Blade' takes another blow

Amid a barrage of issues, Disney has finally decided to remove Blade from next year's release slate.

Mahershala Ali-led film was set to open in theatres on Nov. 7, 2025. But now the studio will release Predator: Badlands in its place.

The unsurprising move comes after the Marvel movie hit a flurry of snags, including pandemic, labour strikes, and filmmakers exiting.

No director is currently attached to the film; previously, the script was redone. On the rocky, the lead star previously told EW, “We’re working on it. That’s the best I could tell you,” adding, “I’m really encouraged with the direction of the project. We’ll be back at it relatively soon.”

Earlier, Kevin Feige, head of Marvel Studios, told Black Tree TV, “For the last few years, as we’ve been trying to crack that movie, the most important thing for us is not rushing it and making sure we are making the right Blade movie. Because there were some great Blade movies years ago.”

In 2019, the studio announced the rebooting of the 1998 movie, with the head honcho of MCU sharing that the film would be R-rated, as he noted the approach to be correct.