Shocking details about Liam Payne's final hours revealed

New developments made in Liam Payne’s death investigation

October 22, 2024

Liam Payne, who was the One Direction alum, breathed his last at the age of 31 on October 16.

New details emerged about the tragic death of Liam Payne just two days after The Daily Mail published photos of two women visiting him at the hotel.

As per the findings of In Touch Weekly, the two women were s** workers by the name Aldana Milagros Serrano and Lucila Marianela Goitea.

They visited the musician just hours before his death have been revealed, and reportedly Liam got into a heated argument with them.

According to an official involved in the investigation, “They left prior to 4 p.m. from Payne’s room [and] left the actual hotel around that time.”

They also disclosed that the women had to leave “because there was a problem, as Payne did not want to pay them.”

The late singer lost his life after falling from the third floor of his hotel room at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Payne is survived by his 7-year-old son Bear, whom he shares with his ex Cheryl Cole.    

