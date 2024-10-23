Zach Bryan confirms breakup with Brianna Chickenfry

Zach Bryan confirms breakup from Brianna Chickenfry after her cryptic post

Zach Bryan and Brianna Chickenfry have parted their ways.



The country musician took to his Instagram account and posted a detailed message that he and the internet personality had broken up recently.

"Addressing something: Brianna and me have broken up with [each other] and I respect and love her with every ounce of my heart. She has loved me unconditionally for a very long time and for that I'll always thank her," Bryan penned down on his stories.

He went on to say, "I have had an incredibly hard year personally and struggled through some pretty severe things. I thought it would be beneficial for both of us to go our different ways."

"I am not perfect and never will be. Please respect Brianna's privacy and space in this and if you have it in your heart, mine too," Bryan further noted.

"With everything I am and to anyone I let down, I am sorry. I try my best in everything. I failed people that love me and mostly myself," the musician concluded his message.

Bryan's post comes days after Brianna posted a cryptic post on her social media account, sharing a handwritten post that sparked their breakup rumors.