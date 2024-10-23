Princess Anne says ‘relevance' in monarchy should not be ‘dealt'

Princess Anne admitted the discussions about relevance of the monarchy should not be dealt with.



The younger sister of King Charles, sat with

chief correspondent Adrienne Arsenault from Canada last year and expressed new views on slimmed down monarchy and relevance of the discussion.

The Princess Royal noted: "I think it's perfectly true that it is a moment where you need to have that discussion. But I would just underline that the monarchy provides, with the constitution, a degree of long-term stability that is actually quite hard to come by any other way."

She continued: "Well, we don't in many respects need to deal with it, not least of all because it is the monarch that is the key to this, and the constitution that underpins the monarchy.”

Speaking about the Royal clan, Anne added: "We as a family see ourselves there to support that role. What we do, we hope, contributes to the monarchy and the way in which it can convey continuity, of not just interest, but of service, of understanding, the way that people in communities want to live their lives."