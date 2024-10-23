Meghan Markle ‘flawless' disasters supported by ‘child like' Harry

Meghan Markle has the ‘worst’ judgement when it comes to selecting project and making work decision.



Tina Brown, the former editor-in-chief of Vanity Fair spoke on The Ankler Podcast and revealed her real views on Meghan Markle.

She said: "The trouble with Meghan is that she has the worst judgment of anyone in the entire world. She’s flawless about getting it all wrong. All of her ideas are total crap, unfortunately."

She added: "[Harry is] the lamb to the slaughter in this situation. And he just sort of blindly followed her like a child, really."

Meanwhile, expert Jennie Bond OK! that Meghan is tipped to write a memoir: "It's been more than two years since she gave that interview, and she has steered clear of controversy about the Royal Family since.

"Obviously, the journal she mentioned will remain a potential weapon in her back pocket if she ever feels the need to seek some sort of revenge. But she has behaved with discretion and dignity ever since Oprah and the documentary series.

She added: "I think she is looking forwards, not backwards and is moving on with her life. So I don't think we should be raising false alarms about any potential memoir."