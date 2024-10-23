Shailene Woodley reveals simple habits for an ecofriendly lifestyle

Shailene Woodley reveals simple habits for ecofriendly lifestyle

Shailene Woodley shared insight into her eco-friendly lifestyle that she followed.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Woodley candidly shared how she is maintaining sustainability by simply following her daily routine.

The Big Little Lies star began by saying, “I spent six months in one place this year, which is the first time I’ve done that since I was 17.”

Moreover, the environmental advocate reflected upon her habits and said, “So that was a big deal for me and I picked up a lot of habits. Just having a daily routine, it turns out, is so sustainable.”

“I find for myself, when I am in one place for a long period of time, I tend to eat the same thing every day,” the Fault in Our Stars actor also told the publication.

Additionally, the Hollywood star went on to say, “I tend to be able to meal plan easier. I do most of my own cooking. And so there’s ways to participate in the local economy and the local infrastructure.”

Before signing off she also shared some of her preferences when shopping and said, “For me, that looks like farmer’s markets and finding a green dry cleaner and asking specifically, ‘Please do not put plastic on my clothes and I don’t want the wire hanger, I’m bringing hangers for you.’ So those were ways that this year was different than previous years."