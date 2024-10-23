Tom Holland dishes out interesting details about 'Spider-Man 4'

Tom Holland has dished out interesting details about Spider-Man 4.



During the interview with The Tonight Show, the 28-year-old actor was asked if he could confirm beloved super-hero film is for sure happening.

To this, Tom responded, “It’s happening!” The actor then added that next summer the case would start shooting.

Everything’s good to go, we’re nearly there, super exciting. Yeah, I can’t wait!”, the Hollywood star said.

The actor, who was promoting his new non-alcoholic beer at the show, also dished about working with Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield on the third movie titled as Spider-Man: No Way Home.

While recalling how he lied about their involvement, Tom said, “We were in a bubble, we were shooting on set, everything was on a studio [set].”

He continued, “Tobey and Andrew would come to set in like a cloak, it was like something out of Star Wars… It was hilarious, and it was an amazing experience."

“It was really odd being there with them, as a fan of the films from before.”

His interview comes a day after the news of the actor starring in Oscar-winning filmmaker Christopher Nolan 's latest movie came.

The film is set to release on July 17, 2026.