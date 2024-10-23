Prince Harry becoming a wolf in sheep's clothing for King Charles

Prince Harry is reportedly held in low regard by Queen Camilla, to the point where he is often deemed ‘a wolf’ in sheep’s’ clothing.

Inside source that is well placed within royal circles made these admissions.

Their comments were made during an interview with Closer magazine.

During that time the source explained Prince Harry’s standing, in the eyes of his step-mother and admitted, “Not everyone is keen on that idea, but Camilla is opposed to Harry making any sort of return, even for a friendly visit.”

“She doesn’t want to come face to face with him, let alone show him any kind of forgiveness or mercy.”

The same insider even went as far as to allege that Queen Camilla considers Prince Harry to be something akin to a “wolf in sheep's clothing” who does nothing but bring “stress and drama” into situations.

“It’s her belief that any interaction King Charles has with him is only going to be bad for his health and for the family as a whole,” so “If Harry does get the invite back to the UK, he’d be wise to stay far away from Camilla,” the insider also noted before signing off.