Prince William gets meaningful advice for future of monarchy amid King Charles absence

Prince William has received a meaningful advice for monarchy amid King Charles trip to Australia and Samoa.

The future king has received the advice as Kate Middleton and King Charles are battling cancer.

The advice has been put forward by royal expert Tina Brown, according to OK! Magazine.

Speaking on The Ankler podcast, the royal expert claimed that King Charles and Kate Middleton’s health crisis have left William ‘anxious’.

She said, "You've basically got Charles who's got cancer. You've got Kate whose been through this terrible cancer bout herself and had to leave the stage for nearly a year and William who's so curtailed by all the sort of anxiety on his shoulder."

The royal expert went on saying, "His wife and his father and the whole thing. They could use a pretty upbeat joyful ambassador to the world, who would be Harry."

The report says the Prince of Wales and his brother Harry's relationship is strained, but Archie and Lilibet doting father could be what the Prince of Wales needs to navigate while caring for Kate Middleton, King Charles and the Crown.