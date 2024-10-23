Prince William issued strong warning about his future reign amid rift with Harry

Prince William issued strong warning about future reign amid rift with Harry

Prince Harry and his elder brother Prince William are currently at odds and not on speaking terms following the release of the duke’s bombshell memoir Spare.

Amid their rift, Prince William, who is the future king, has been issued a strong warning related to Harry about his reign and leadership.

The warning has come from royal expert Tina Brown, according to OK! Magazine.

The outlet, quoting Brown, reported that although Harry's approval rating declined in Britain when he moved to US with wife Meghan Markle, his popularity could distract from William's leadership and future reign.

The royal expert warned, "The problem is they have very much the same problem that I talked about with Princess Diana and Charles, which was known as the upstage problem.”

She continued, "He [Harry] does upstage William. There's no doubt about it, you know, on the stage."

However, the royal expert advised the Prince of Wales that the Duke could be what William needs to navigate while caring for Kate Middleton, King Charles and The Crown.