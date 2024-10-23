Joey King on Channing Tatum: 'I'm his fan'

Joey King is having a blast meeting Channing Tatum, saying he is the kindest guy as a costar.



In a face-to-face interview with him for Interview Magazine, she gushed about how the 21 Jump Street star treated her when they shared the screen in 2013 for White House Down.

"You have always been one of the most supportive and kind people I have ever worked with, and it remains that way to this very day," she said.

In response, Channing said, "Oh man, I have so many other questions, but I'll just have to ask them in person."

"You're truly a very special human and nothing I could have asked would ever have let anybody in on how special you are. I love you so much and I want people to get even just a glimpse of how dope you are," the Magic Mike star continued.

Overall, Joey had a lovely experience during the White House Down shooting.

As she previously described this in her words, "I also loved the fact that I got to work with an actor that I admired so much, Channing Tatum."

"I went in for a screen test before I got the job, and I read with him, and I was so excited because I loved his work so much," the 25-year-old previously said.

"My sisters, when they heard I was going for a screen test with him, were like, 'Oh my God, he's so hot. Amazing. Love him,'" she concluded.