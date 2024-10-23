King Charles' cancer on a stark decline, oncologist speaks out

King Charles’ signs of dwindling health sparks concerns among experts.

Insight into the signs have been shared by an unnamed senior oncologist.

They weighed in on everything during an interview with the Daily Mail Australia.

The expert in question made their observations while noting the physical changes visible in the King’s appearance in Canberra.

“Several cancer treatments can cause soreness of the lips and mouth, which is consistent with those photos,” the anonymous oncologist told the media outlet.

“But I wouldn’t want to speculate on what treatment he might be having given it is not public knowledge ... Good on him for making the trip and giving it a royal red hot c****.”

For those unversed, this revelation has come right in the middle of King Charles’ tour of Australia, which he even decided to postpone his cancer treatment for.

The monarch’s cancer was revealed shortly after he underwent treatment for an enlarged prostate at a hospital in London, around the same time as his daughter-in-law Kate Middleton who was admitted for a planned abdominal procedure.

Details of the cancer, for both royals is being kept under wraps, with not many details being awarded as to the king of treatment being undertaken.

Only Kate’s preventative chemotherapy was made public, just a few months before she announced she was officially ‘cancer free’.