Prince Harry trying to run from Meghan Markle's clutches

Meghan Markle as a third child that is trying to run away from her ‘clutches’

October 23, 2024

Prince Harry is reportedly battling to escape the clutches of Meghan Markle.

According to a report by Radar Online, insights into this hidden rift has been brought to light rather candidly.

The admission, made by a well-placed inside source claims that Meghan keeps her husband ‘henpecked’ even when he is “oceans apart.”

The outlet also made a daring statement while dishing on the source itself and claimed, “she treats the former party animal like the iron-fisted parent of a young teen.”

This is because, according to the insider, “He has to check in regularly and stick to her road trip rules, including a strict 11 p.m. curfew.”

For those unversed, recently Prince Harry had a solo tour, where he touched down in multiple locations, from NYC, to London and even South Africa for a number of charitable endeavors.

According to the outlet, it is pertinent to mention that these solo tours are going to be a “regular thing” for Prince Harry because there are “plenty more solo trips on his docket,” already in line.

Reportedly, this is all because “He's very keen to make a return to his family, that's partly why he's going home to visit so often. His intention is to spend a lot more time there.”

