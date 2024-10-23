 
Justin Bieber gives Hailey Bieber an unexpected gift

Hailey Bieber shows the gift to the fans on Instagram Stories

October 23, 2024

In a sweet move, Justin Bieber gifted his wife, Hailey Bieber, a plant, which she said was a total surprise.

Taking to Instagram Stories, the top model said, “@justinbiber bought me a plant for no reason. " Adding a picture alongside, she wrote, “It’s the little things.”

In other news, Justin paid a touching tribute to Liam Payne, who recently died.

The Baby singer reshared a somber fan-edited video full of photographs, notes, and letters in tribute to the One Direction member.

"Rest easy Liam,” a text reads on the video. “Just remember: you are allowed to grieve as a fan. You are allowed to love someone you've never met.”

“You are allowed to admire someone for their art. You are allowed to cry, to break, to feel like a part of you is gone.”

On Oct 16, Liam died after falling from the third floor of CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires. He was reportedly under the influence of potent drugs.

