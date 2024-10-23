Kylie Jenner breaks silence on Timothee Chalamet romance, Jordyn Woods friendship

Kylie Jenner has revealed why she keeps Timothee Chalamet romance private, and what happened with Jordyn Woods

Kylie Jenner has opened up on why she keeps her romantic life with actor Timothee Chalamet private.

During a new interview with Elle, Kylie made a brief comment on the subject without naming the Dune star.

She said, “I think it’s important to keep things to yourself. It’s hard for me to make a decision by myself sometimes, so the opinion of the whole world…it can be tough.”

Elsewhere in the interview, she also revealed more about her friendship with Jordyn Woods, who was accused of kissing Tristan Thompson when he was with Khloe Kardashian.

“I was heartbroken,” the Khy founder said of the aftermath of the scandal. “We’ve always tried to talk through things, so it’s never been a full cold-turkey cutoff; it was needed distance. Anytime something happened, good or bad, and I needed to call someone, it would always be her. To lose that person felt really lonely, but I had to go through that.”

“I learned so much, gained so much independence, and was there for myself. It helped me grow up a little bit, because we were so attached at the hip. I think that in order for us both to grow, she needed to spread her wings and do what she needed to do as well,” Kylie reflected.

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet first ignited rumors of a relationship in April 2023, when her car was seen outside his home multiple times. They went public in September the same year at a Beyonce concert.