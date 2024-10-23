Photo: Jennifer Garner, John Miller advised to spice things up: Source

Jennifer Garner and John Miller reportedly have a dull relationship.

As the couple is reportedly planning to ring in wedding bells, a source shared with Life & Style that they spend time as if they are an “old couple.”

The source confided, “Their friends are all happy for them,” noting, “but they also think they could stand to add a little spice to things.”

Sharing why their friends want them to add some colour to their dull life, the insider mentioned, “They’re acting way older than their years.”

These findings come after In Touch reported that Jennifer is "seriously scouting for a dream wedding dress and looking at different wedding venues."

The 13 Going On 30 star is “finally putting the focus back on herself and everyone is happy to see it," the source also declared.

Shedding some light on her recent presence for a DIOR event, the source noted, "She’ll never be a diva, but she deserves to be the center of attention after putting Ben [Affleck] first for so long and this shopping trip in Paris was the perfect reward."