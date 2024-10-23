Jennifer Lopez's first husband Ojani Noa blames Diddy for short lived marriage

Jennifer Lopez and her first husband Ojani Noa were married for one year between 1997 and 1998

Jennifer Lopez's first husband Ojani Noa has laid some blame on Sean "Diddy" Combs for his divorce with the singer.

In his interview with Despierta America, he said: "Part of that divorce was Diddy's fault."

“When Sony came and paid her the millions she got, there was Puffy, who was going to be one of the producers of several tracks on the first album On The 6. That's where the cheating, the lies, the separation started," Ojani explained.

He added: “I was in Los Angeles opening my restaurant and she was between Miami and New York working on the album. When I could, I would go to be with her. There, in that distance, in that separation, was where the cheating started.”

Ojani and J.lo married in February 1997 and divorced in January 1998.

In 2007 Ojani tried to pen a tell-all book, sharing his claims of J.Lo’s several alleged affairs during their marriage. However, the On The Floor singer took him to court and won $545,000 against him. She also got a permanent injunction against him that stopped him from "criticizing, denigrating, casting in a negative light or otherwise disparaging" Jennifer Lopez.