 
Geo News

Inside Liam Payne's 'unconscious' state of mind before tragic fall

Liam Payne reportedly got into a heated argument with two women before his tragic death

By
Web Desk
|

October 23, 2024

Photo: Inside Liam Paynes unconscious state of mind before tragic fall
Photo: Inside Liam Payne's 'unconscious' state of mind before tragic fall

Liam Payne reportedly was in a bad state of mind before his tragic passing.

On 16th October, the former member of the boyband, One Direction, left the world mourning after losing his life in a fall from the third floor of his hotel room at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Payne is survived by his 7-year-old son Bear, whom he shares with his ex-Cheryl Cole.

As per the latest findings of In Touch Weekly, an Argentinian news portal Infobae reported that tests on a white powder found in Liam’s hotel room were run and then were found to be “inconclusive.”

The outlet’s report also detailed the findings of the forensic toxicologist Fernando Cardini said that Liam did not mean to die or commit suicide.

The expert shared that the musician’s death may not have been intentional because being in a different country may have triggered the “substance-induced,” “semi-conscious” or “unconscious” resulting in the lethal fall.

“There was a situation in which a person consumed drugs, but being in a different country, perhaps it didn’t have the same concentration of drug that he bought,” said Fernando.

He also surmised, “Perhaps that got the better of him.”

Explaining the absence of any self-defense mechanism utilized by the late singer, the toxicologist pointed out, “Someone committing suicide, before falling, has the instinct of putting his hands out to protect himself,” after which they concluded the chat. 

Jennifer Lopez's first husband Ojani Noa blames Diddy for short lived marriage
Jennifer Lopez's first husband Ojani Noa blames Diddy for short lived marriage
Tom Hardy mourns major loss: 'Lovely friend'
Tom Hardy mourns major loss: 'Lovely friend'
Liam Payne's mentor pays heartfelt tribute after untimely death
Liam Payne's mentor pays heartfelt tribute after untimely death
Prince Harry trying to run from Meghan Markle's clutches
Prince Harry trying to run from Meghan Markle's clutches
Real reason why Beyonce will never return to 'American Idol'
Real reason why Beyonce will never return to 'American Idol'
King Charles excitedly comments on latest cancer treatment breakthrough video
King Charles excitedly comments on latest cancer treatment breakthrough
Keanu Reeves gets honest about film-making: 'Very tough'
Keanu Reeves gets honest about film-making: 'Very tough'
Kate Cassidy reveals Liam Payne planned 'to marry' her in secret note
Kate Cassidy reveals Liam Payne planned 'to marry' her in secret note