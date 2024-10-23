Photo: Inside Liam Payne's 'unconscious' state of mind before tragic fall

Liam Payne reportedly was in a bad state of mind before his tragic passing.

On 16th October, the former member of the boyband, One Direction, left the world mourning after losing his life in a fall from the third floor of his hotel room at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Payne is survived by his 7-year-old son Bear, whom he shares with his ex-Cheryl Cole.

As per the latest findings of In Touch Weekly, an Argentinian news portal Infobae reported that tests on a white powder found in Liam’s hotel room were run and then were found to be “inconclusive.”

The outlet’s report also detailed the findings of the forensic toxicologist Fernando Cardini said that Liam did not mean to die or commit suicide.

The expert shared that the musician’s death may not have been intentional because being in a different country may have triggered the “substance-induced,” “semi-conscious” or “unconscious” resulting in the lethal fall.

“There was a situation in which a person consumed drugs, but being in a different country, perhaps it didn’t have the same concentration of drug that he bought,” said Fernando.

He also surmised, “Perhaps that got the better of him.”

Explaining the absence of any self-defense mechanism utilized by the late singer, the toxicologist pointed out, “Someone committing suicide, before falling, has the instinct of putting his hands out to protect himself,” after which they concluded the chat.