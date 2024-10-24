 
Moment Meghan Markle realised she was married to ‘number two man'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle understood their value with Royals after Australia

October 24, 2024

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle realised their worth in the Royal Family soon after their trip to Australia.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who made their tour to the country in 2019, were shown their duty was to obey the orders of the institution.

Ingrid Seward, the editor of Majesty Magazine, told The Sun: "I think it was a bit of a shock [that] she was being told what to do, she was being told where to go and she was being told how to do it. She was taking a starring role in the actual size of the monarchy, she was just a little pinpoint. At that moment in Australia, she was a starring role, but she wasn't really, she was just a cog in the wheel."

"I think it was an eye opener for her that she was always going to be a cog in the wheel because she was married to number two man [and] not the number one man, which would have been [Prince] William. I agree with the royal commentators, that was definitely when the rot began to fester a little bit,” she noted.

