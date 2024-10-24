Why is Prince Harry ‘terribly impressed' with Meghan Markle

Prince Harry shrinks his sense of self when he is with Meghan Markle, says an expert.



The Duke of Sussex is so impressed by his wife that he does not mind following her like a ‘sheep,’ mocks ex Vanity Fair editor Tina Brown.

She notes: “I think he’s pretty much in the thrall of Meghan… He’s the lamb to the slaughter in this situation. I mean, he was terribly impressed by Meghan. He thought that she knew it all.

“She persuaded him that she was the savvy Hollywood wheeler dealer, who would come in and make them stars and all the rest of it. And he just sort of blindly followed her like a child, really.”

Tina shared: “When he goes on these much mocked foreign trips, he’s just really good at it. He’s charming, he’s funny, he’s sweet, he’s authentic again. He has a real sense of being true and real, and he’s flawless at it.

“So it’s actually very sad that he can’t go back to England and play that role, which is desperately needed, because now the monarchy is a skeleton of itself,” she noted.