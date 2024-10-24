 
'Welcome Back, Kotter' co-creator Alan Sacks breathes his last at 81

October 24, 2024

Alan Sacks, the co-creator of Welcome Back, Kotter co-creator Alan Sacks breathes his last at 81, has passed away on Tuesday morning, October 22, after battling lymphoma cancer.

According to Deadline, wife of Sacks and talent agent Annette van Duren Sacks issued a statement regarding her late husband in which she informed that he passed away “peacefully” at the age of 81.

Born in Brooklyn, Sacks, who was known for producing several Disney Channel projects, died from the cancer complications in his hometown of New York City.

He was first diagnosed with mantle cell lymphoma 22 years ago and spent several years in remission before the cancer recurred.

The former producer was being treated, but in recent weeks, his mantle cell lymphoma took an “aggressive” turn and “after that, the chemotherapy stopped being effective”, his wife informed.

According to the late television producer’s wife, Sacks started "hospice care" last week prior to his death.

The film and television producer was known for co-creating the popular 1970s series Welcome Back, Kotter and and working on projects set in the 1980s L.A. Punk Scene.

