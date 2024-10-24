 
Geo News

Liam Neeson teases retirement from specific genre?

Liam Neeson recently opened up about his retirement plans

By
Web Desk
|

October 24, 2024

Liam Neeson teases retirement from specific genre?
Liam Neeson teases retirement from specific genre?

Liam Neeson, who is best known for starring in action films, recently revealed his retirement plans.

While talking candidly about it to PEOPLE, the Taken actor unveiled that he “wants to retire from filming action movies” from next year.

The 72-year-old actor, who will soon star in his next action film Absolution in November, said that his time to move away from the genre is nearing, citing his age as a major reason.

“It has to stop at some stage,” the Non-Stop actor said, adding, “You can’t fool audiences.”

The actor, is also set to star in a reboot of the Naked Gunn franchise in August 2025, also added that he does not want his stunt collaborator Mark Vanselow to be fighting his “fight scenes” for him.

According to The Ice Road star, he might retire by the end of next year.

This is not the first time the actor has spoken about his retirement from action films.

In 2022, Liam said that despite "getting away” with action role offers, he would have to “stop at some stage” because “audiences aren’t stupid.”

Jelly Roll hits major weight loss milestone
Jelly Roll hits major weight loss milestone
Prince Andrew told to work as King Charles staff for financial support
Prince Andrew told to work as King Charles staff for financial support
Cardi bashed Offset in now deleted post amid divorce
Cardi bashed Offset in now deleted post amid divorce
Moment Meghan Markle realised she was married to ‘number two man' video
Moment Meghan Markle realised she was married to ‘number two man'
Why is Prince Harry ‘terribly impressed' with Meghan Markle video
Why is Prince Harry ‘terribly impressed' with Meghan Markle
Matty Healy hints at Taylor Swift in rare music insight
Matty Healy hints at Taylor Swift in rare music insight
How Meghan Markle successfully manages to ‘upset everybody'
How Meghan Markle successfully manages to ‘upset everybody'
Katie Price reveals real reason behind drastic weight loss
Katie Price reveals real reason behind drastic weight loss