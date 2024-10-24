Liam Neeson teases retirement from specific genre?

Liam Neeson, who is best known for starring in action films, recently revealed his retirement plans.



While talking candidly about it to PEOPLE, the Taken actor unveiled that he “wants to retire from filming action movies” from next year.

The 72-year-old actor, who will soon star in his next action film Absolution in November, said that his time to move away from the genre is nearing, citing his age as a major reason.

“It has to stop at some stage,” the Non-Stop actor said, adding, “You can’t fool audiences.”

The actor, is also set to star in a reboot of the Naked Gunn franchise in August 2025, also added that he does not want his stunt collaborator Mark Vanselow to be fighting his “fight scenes” for him.

According to The Ice Road star, he might retire by the end of next year.

This is not the first time the actor has spoken about his retirement from action films.

In 2022, Liam said that despite "getting away” with action role offers, he would have to “stop at some stage” because “audiences aren’t stupid.”