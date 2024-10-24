Kate Middleton finally sets Prince Harry's role in stone once she becomes Queen

Kate Middleton has reportedly made up her mind regarding Prince Harry, especially once she takes the throne.

These comments have come to light, as part of royal author Christopher Andersen’s admissions.

He began the comment, in a conversation with RadarOnline, by making note of Kate’s priorities, despite love for Prince Harry.

He started by saying, “Above all else, Kate is loyal to her husband. She understands completely why William is still fuming,” so “Kate is not about to pressure William while he has so much on his plate”.

The author also took a trip down memory lane and recalled “The last time Harry was at Balmoral Castle was in September 2022, when his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, died there. His absence from Balmoral this summer is just one more sign that the royal family — Kate included — prefer to have Harry out of sight and out of mind for the time being.”

At the time, “Kate made an effort to bring the brothers back together in the beginning,” and “one of the most poignant scenes in this whole saga was during Prince Philip's funeral in April 2021, when Kate was seen stepping aside so the brothers could be together as they left the funeral service and walked up the hill to Windsor Castle.”

“When that didn’t work, Kate continued to try and soften up her husband,” but “Kate understandably threw up her hands when Harry trashed William and Charles in his memoir Spare two years later.”

Hence, “Harry and Meghan are not on the Prince and Princess of Wales’ radar right now,” because she “is focused on her health and family.”

All in all, Mr Andersen also said, “The bigger picture no longer includes Harry. [The royals] are focused on Kate's health, the future of their family, and the future of the crown.”