BLACKPINK's Lisa names the artist she hopes to work with

South Korean pop-band BLACKPINK’s rapper Lisa has has opened up about dreaming to collaborate with a famous American rapper.



In a recent interview with Audacy, the soloist while naming the artists she has worked with so far, shared that there were “a lot” of artists she hoped to work with on her solo projects.

“But for now that I can think of, Doja Cat. I love her,” Lisa said, adding that the rapper “for sure” is her “next goal”.

The girl band member also spoke highly of Spanish singer-songwriter Rosalía, with whom she worked on their August single New Woman, said, “She’s amazing, she’s a professional, like every single take, that like action, she’s just doing her thing”

According to Lisa, Rosalia just maintains her identity with her music, with her art and everything.

Her interview comes amid the news that Pink Venom singer will hold a fan meet up event in Jakarta, Indonesia, next month.

The South Korean singer will perform several songs with stage acts like a solo concert.