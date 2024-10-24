Meghan Markle warned people are dropping lies flies

Meghan Markle’s ability to lose allies and friends like flies have just been brought to light.

Broadcaster and royal biographer Hugo Vickers made these comments public during one of his most recent interviews with The Sun.

During that chat the expert admitted that Meghan seems to have been left, all on her own, to her own devices, since losing all her friends and even allies.

It began with the expert noting that it “can't be a coincidence” that the support has just dropped like flies.

But, “Megan does seem to have a capacity for losing friends and allies all around the place and Tina Brown, of course, is a very intelligent observer of the scene, and she's been doing it for a very long time.”

He also admitted, “For what it's worth, Meghan lost me as an ally, too, because when she first joined the Royal Family, the line I was taking was she's the first member to have addressed the United Nations. There was so much that she could do, but she gradually managed to upset everybody, including Tina Brown, and that can't be a coincidence.”

He also went as far as to allege that Meghan was never even “particularly committed” to becoming a member of the Firm when she married Prince Harry, even though “by marrying Prince Harry, her profile went up globally, enormously, and so people wanted to hear more about her, and to some extent more from her...”

All in all, “...I think she probably misunderstood quite a lot of things to be quite honest about what it meant to be a member of the Royal Family, which is a life of complete service and devotion,” the expert noted before signing off.