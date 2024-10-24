Liam Payne was in talks for 2025 tour before his death: Report

Liam Payne was reportedly in talks for a 2025 tour before his death, despite concerns from his friends about his mental health.

According to Daily Mail, the One Direction star was in negotiations for a series of live dates next year but friends were concerned he would not be able to handle time on the road.

Moreover, a source told The Mirror, “When it emerged that Liam had been talking to new people about a series of dates, there was a great deal of unease among his friends that this was a bad idea.”

Additionally, the publication claimed, “Liam had split from his management about six months ago, and it would not have been something they would have recommended at the current time. Being on the road can be incredibly demanding and Liam wasn't in the best place mentally.”

Furthermore, in August 2023 Liam's followers shared their concern after he cancelled his tour of South America after being hospitalized with a kidney infection.

As per the outlet, Liam was a mentor in major new talent show Building the Band, which has been described by the streaming service as “an unscripted series in which brought together 50 singers who attempt to form their own band without ever seeing each other.”

It is worth mentioning that insiders were also reportedly concerned about Liam's decision to star in a Netflix show, which he filmed over six weeks in the summer.