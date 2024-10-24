Liam Neeson opens up about dating after wife Natasha Richardson’s death

Liam Neeson is reportedly done looking for a romantic partner after his wife Natasha Richardson’s death.

According to Page Six, when asked if he dates during a recent interview with People, the Taken star bluntly replied, “No, in a word. I’m past all that.

Moreover, the Oscar nominated actor was married to Natasha Richardson from 1994 to 2009, when she tragically died from an epidural hematoma after accidentally hitting her head while skiing, as per the publication.

Additionally, he said of her death, “It was a horrible thing to happen.”

As per the outlet, a year and a half after the Parent Trap star’s death, Neeson began dating businesswoman Freya St. Johnston. The pair split after two years together.

Furthermore, the actor hasn’t been publicly linked to anyone in the decade since their breakup, despite claiming in 2016 that he was romantically involved with an “incredibly famous” woman, as per the publication’s reports.

It is worth mentioning that Neeson prefers to keep his relationships under wraps. He last hinted about his dating life during an interview in February 2022 for his film Blacklight.

While chatting with the Australian morning talk show Sunrise, Neeson admitted that he “fell in love” with an Aussie woman while filming in Melbourne.

However, Neeson didn’t get to voice his feelings as the unnamed woman was not on the market and when looking back at the life he has built with his sons, Neeson said, “I think Natasha would be proud. I hope so.”