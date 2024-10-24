Martha Stewart recalls terrible 5-month imprisonment ahead of documentary release

Martha Stewart has opened the lid on her “terrible” 5-month stay at Alderson Federal Prison Camp in West Virginia for her upcoming Netflix documentary Martha.

“I was dragged into solitary for touching an officer,” Stewart recently spilled in an interview with People.

“No food or water for a day. This was Camp Cupcake, remember? That was the nickname. Camp Cupcake. It was not a cupcake,” Stewart, 83, recalled of her five month imprisonment at age 65.

For the documentary, Stewart provided filmmaker R. J. Cutler with personal letters she penned throughout her life.

The letters read out loud in Martha provide an insider view of the confinement camp and how she ended up there in the first place.

“Today I saw two very well-dressed ladies walking and I breezed by them, remarking on the beautiful warm morning and how nice they looked. When I realised from the big silver key chain that they were guards, I lightly brushed the chain,” she wrote.

Martha remembers underestimating the gravity of it, admitting it seemed “so minor when it occurred”—only to discover later how serious the transgression was when she was called in “to be told never, ever touch a guard without expecting severe reprimand.”

Stewart was found guilty on all charges, including conspiracy and obstruction of justice, related to the sale of a stock. The writer was released in March 2005.

The Emmy winner also detailed about her routine behind bars, specifying how “everything was terrible.”

Stewart also got candid about a “physical exam” that stripped her “of all clothes. Squat, arms out, cough,” describing it as “embarrassing” altogether.

“I had to do all that crap that you see in the movies. You can’t even believe that that’s what you’re going through.”

Stewart also found herself concerned with her “double-decker bedstead metal spring and metal frame” and “the very poor quality of the food.”

“The springs are very saggy and thus an unhealthy bed set. I would actually prefer the top but over 62-years-old and you automatically are given a lower bunk,” she wrote.

A Federal Bureau of Prisons rep responded to Stewart’s allegations in a statement.

“Every individual is provided with the basic necessities of life including regular meals three times a day and access to potable water regardless of where they are housed,” the spokesperson told People.

Martha will be available for streaming on Netflix on October 30.