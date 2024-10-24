Dave Grohl's daughter, Violet breaks silence amid father's love child controversy

Dave Grohl's daughter Violet returned back to social media as she made her first Instagram post on October 23.

On Wednesday, the 18-year-old posted her first photos on the social media platform since Grohl revealed that he'd welcomed a fourth daughter outside of his marriage to wife Jordyn Blum.

According to People, following the Foo Fighters front man's September 10 post, Violet appeared to deactivate her Instagram account, before returning to post a carousel of images, including a dark photo of a building, an image of a gig and a selfie showing the teenager with black hair.

In the post, Violet donned a black bra and some silver necklaces in the snap, teaming the gothic glam look with a classic dark red lip which she captioned as, ":-)"

Moreover, Violet then shared another selfie on her Instagram Stories, showing herself pouting with one eye closed as Bauhaus' Silent Hedges played in the background.

Additionally, Grohl shares Violet and his two other daughters, Ophelia and Harper with his wife Blum whom he married in 2003.

It is worth mentioning that throughout the years, Grohl has spoken openly about parenthood and proudly introduced Violet to the stage during Foo Fighters' performance at Glastonbury Festival in June 2023.