Tia Mowry in tears after alarming mammogram results

Tia Mowry broke down in tears after knowing that the results of her routine mammogram were concerning.

The 46-year-old actress was nearly speechless in the upcoming episode of Tia Mowry: My Next Act when she received a call from her doctor, as per People.

“We got your results back in from your mammogram and your results have come back abnormal,” the lady on the phone said. “What that means is that we’d like to schedule you to come in for a biopsy as soon as possible so we can get some further insight.”

Mowry with shocking expression replied “Um…I don’t know, hold on. I’m sorry, oh my God.”

While processing the latest update about her health she asked the caller that she would call back to schedule her biopsy.

“I don’t want you to worry too much, let’s just get the appointment on the books and see,” the Sister, Sister alum’s assistant comforted her.

Mowry's tears started to roll down, and she poured out her emotions, “I feel like right when I’m working on my mental health because of what I’m going through, now this. Another situation, this is my health.”

“I have been doing so much to take care of my mental health,” the actress said in a confessional.

Mowry further pointed out, saying, “I’ve been meditating, I’ve been journaling, but I’m scared. I don’t know what to expect.”