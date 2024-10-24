Photo: Brad Pitt finds new way to get back at Angelina Jolie: Report

Brad Pitt is reportedly leaving no stone unturned to make Angelina Jolie lose this year’s Oscar.

As fans will be aware, the mother of six is being considered for the Academy Awards of 2024 for her phenomenal work in Maria, a biopic based on the American-born Greek soprano Maria Callas.

However, Angelina’s former husband, who believes that she took his kids away from him, doesn’t want her to win this big.

Therefore, the acting sensation has emerged as a “real supporter” of Nicole Kidman, the former wife of Brad’s nemesis, Tom Cruise.

According to In Touch Weekly, Tom Cruise has “befriended” Nicole once again, now that she is not with Tom, and is promoting her upcoming work, Babygirl, an erotic thriller set to release on this year’s Christmas Eve.

“To be fair, the movie itself is really in Brad’s wheelhouse and it features Nicole performing very edgy sex scenes, but who are we really kidding here,” a spy dished.

They also noted, “This support, which is meaningful to Nicole and her campaign, is really just Brad’s way of getting back at Angelina, who everybody knows is set up to win her first Oscar in 25 years,” after which they resigned from the chat.