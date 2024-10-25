Tom Brady finds his broadcasting job 'Pretty Cool'

Tom Brady admits that despite his new broadcasting career, playing football will always be “more fun.”

Back in September, the 47-year-old NFL legend made his debut as a sports broadcaster at Fox

In a recent chat on the Let’s Go! podcast Brady reflected upon his new job however he remarked that it can not take place of football.

"It's been really fun to sit and watch these games from the 50-yard line," Brady said.

He went on to say, "Although I'd much prefer to be on the field playing, because it's a lot more fun down there, but I’m not doing that anymore."

"But just watching from above and seeing how these guys are performing is pretty cool," Brady noted.

Previously in an interview with People magazine in September he revealed that he is "very happy" with this new beginning.

"For me, it was good to take some time off," he told the outlet. "I had been on this treadmill going at a fast speed for a long time, and I loved it. I loved every minute of playing, and at the same time, when I retired, I really enjoyed that too."

"Now, I'm back to work and I'm enjoying that, so I have no complaints," he expressed his excitement.