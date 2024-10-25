Zendaya matches with beau Tom Holland in rare outing in NYC

Zendaya donned a leather dress while stepping out with her boyfriend Tom Holland in New York City on Thursday night.

According to Daily Mail, just hours after going to promote the British actor's new non-alcoholic beer, the Euphoria star effortlessly embodied Hollywood glamour during their Big Apple outing.

Moreover, while sporting a sleeveless burgundy gown, the Emmy winner flaunted her figure as she gracefully walked across the street.

Meanwhile, Tom appeared wearing a satin burgundy shirt that looked like it was cut from the same fabric as Zendaya’s couture creation, as per the outlet.

Additionally, this stylish appearance came on the heels of Holland's announcement that he will reprise his role as Spider-Man in the fourth film, though he left his fans guessing about Zendaya’s return.

During his appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Tom revealed that filming for the highly anticipated fourth Spider-Man installment is slated to begin in the summer of 2025, adding that everything is “ready to go.”

However, he left fans hanging by not confirming whether Zendaya would be reprising her role as MJ, as per the publication.

Furthermore, the chemistry between the duo first sparked on set while filming 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming, and fans are eagerly hoping to see their beloved characters reunite once more.