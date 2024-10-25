Taylor Swift's fans express excitement for 'Eras Tour' friendship bracelets

Taylor Swift received a warm welcome in New Orleans, ahead of her three-night concert series starting Friday.

The Karma hitmaker and her fans, Swifties, are known for their affinity for friendship bracelets, and the city welcomed them with a gesture they were sure to appreciate.

According to Daily Mail, the Caesars Superdome, where she will perform this weekend, has been adorned with a giant friendship bracelet which says, “Taylor Swift, The Eras Tour.”

Moreover, photos of the decoration were first shared on Thursday by the official Instagram account for the New Orleans Saints, who captioned the post, “A welcome for Taylor” with a heart shaped hands emoji.

Since Taylor sang about making friendship bracelets in her 2022 hit, You're on Your Own, Kid, her fans have been exchanging them at her concerts, as per the publication.

In regards to this, her fans were thrilled about the decoration, taking to social media to share their reactions as one of the users wrote, “Now that's how you welcome a legend!”

Meanwhile, another user added, “Even the Superdome's getting in on the Swiftie action, that's some next-level concert fever! and a third user penned, “OMG this is the most accurate Eras tour representation ever.”

As per the outlet, several stars also joined in on the bracelets fun, including Swift’s boyfriend Travis, who was seen rocking friendship bracelets at the Cannes Lions Festival in France in June.

Furthermore, the Kansas City Chiefs player previously admitted that he once put his number on his bracelet to catch her eye before they began dating.