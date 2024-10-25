The Weeknd papped avoiding attention at Sydney airport

The Weeknd, who had been staying in Australia since the start of the month, was recently papped the Sydney Airport after concluding his Australian tour.



As reported by MailOnline, the 34-year-old singer could be seen trying his best to keep a very low profile as walked through the airport.

The Starboy singer, who performed two shows in Melbourne earlier this month, for his airport look, wore a white track pants and a matching coloured jumper.

The Weekend was in Australia as a part of his 'After Hours Til Dawn Tour'

The singer completed his look with a pair of sneakers, cap, a face mask, and black sunglasses.

The Gasoline hitmaker, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, was in Sydney for two nights at Accor Stadium as a part of the Australian leg of his tour.

His After Hours Til Dawn Tour in the country comes after the Blinding Lights hitmaker rescheduled it for October 2024 after cancelling it last year, citing “logistical constraints”.

The Weeknd resumed his tour earlier this month on October 5 at Melbourne's Marvel Stadium.

For the unversed, the Sacrifice hitmaker’s tour is the ongoing seventh concert tour in support of his fourth, fifth, and sixth studio albums, After Hours (2020), Dawn FM (2022), and Hurry Up Tomorrow (2024).