Tim Burton spilled beans about being a 'technophobe'

Tim Burton opened up about avoiding internet during an interview.

Ahead of the opening of his new The World of Tim Burton exhibition in London, the legendary filmmaker revealed to BBC News that “anybody who knows me knows I’m a bit of a technophobe.”

In regards to this, he explained, “If I look at the internet, I found that I got quite depressed. It scared me because I started to go down a dark hole. So I try to avoid it because it doesn’t make me feel good.”

Additionally, the American animator continued by admitting, “I get depressed very quickly, maybe more quickly than other people. But it doesn’t take me much to start to click and start to short circuit.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, it’s safe to assume that the director behind film classics, including Edward Scissorhands, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, Wednesday, Corpse Bride, Alice in Wonderland, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and Batman, doesn’t look at the internet for entertainment or creative inspiration.

Furthermore, when he’s not working, Burton told the outlet that he likes to keep himself busy by doing simple things, like looking at the clouds.

Moreover, he also finds enjoyment in his collection of 10 giant dinosaur models that he keeps in his backyard, as per the publication.

It is worth mentioning that another technological advancement that the filmmaker has previously expressed his dislike for is artificial intelligence.

In this regard, last year, he reacted to a BuzzFeed story that used AI to show what Disney movies would look like if they were directed by Burton as he told The Independent at that time, “I can’t describe the feeling it gives you. It reminded me of when other cultures say, ‘Don’t take my picture because it is taking away your soul.’”

While the director acknowledged that some of the creations were “very good,” he also claimed, “What it does is it sucks something from you. It takes something from your soul or psyche; that is very disturbing, especially if it has to do with you. It’s like a robot taking your humanity, your soul.”