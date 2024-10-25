Lady Gaga drops first single Disease from upcoming album

Lady Gaga entered a new era with the release of Disease, her first single from her seventh solo album.

The Grammy winner dropped the song on Friday, October 25, which features lyrics about healing.

In the song, Gaga sang, “I could play the doctor I can cure your disease. If you were a sinner I could make you believe. Lay you down like 1, 2, 3.”

Moreover, the dark pop lyrics continued, “Eyes roll back in ecstasy / I can smell your sickness I can cure ya / Cure your disease.”

Earlier this week, Gaga teased that her first single from her upcoming seventh album was set to come out on Friday.

Additionally, she initially left hints about the song’s title by capitalizing select letters in her other song titles on streaming platforms, eventually spelling out Disease.

Furthermore, she also published a playlist on her Spotify account, with tracks arranged in order to spell “Gaga Disease” and the website gagadisease.com then led fans to a series of websites that appeared to reveal some of the single’s lyrics.

It is worth mentioning that Gaga eventually confirmed the release after her label Universal Music shared streaming pre-saves for Disease on a pop-up site and she captioned an Instagram photo as “DISEASE 10.25,” on Monday, October 21.

As per US Weekly, Gaga followed up the date announcement with a teaser video shared via Instagram on Tuesday, October 22. The clip showed her being chased by someone driving a car as she ran down a street filled with a row of houses.