King Charles makes big decision about royal residence amid rift with Prince Andrew

King Charles has reportedly made a big decision about the Queen´s Building on the royal Balmoral Estate in the Scottish Highlands amid the monarch’s ongoing rift with Prince Andrew over Royal Lodge.



According to a report by AFP, if an application to the local council is approved, the monarch’s remote private estate in the Scottish Highlands could become an exclusive location for weddings.

The application submitted for consideration next week by the Licensing Board of the local Aberdeenshire Council outline plans to allow "weddings, dinners, meetings and associated events."

The Queen´s Building lies just north of Balmoral Castle near the estate´s office and stables, and was built in the 1980s as staff quarters and a canteen.

It was converted last year to accommodate dining for visitors.

If approved at next Wednesday´s meeting, the venue could host up to 277 guests inside, with a further 144 on an outside patio.

Balmoral, set in 50,000 acres (20,000 hectares) of sprawling grouse moors, forest and farmland, is located around 50 miles (30 kilometres) west of Aberdeen and was the late Queen Elizabeth II´s favourite royal residence.

The fresh move comes amid King Charles and his younger brother Prince Andrew’s ongoing rift over Royal Lodge.