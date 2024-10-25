 
Geo News

King Charles makes big decision about royal residence amid rift with Prince Andrew

The Queen's Building lies just north of Balmoral Castle near the estate´s office and stables

By
Web Desk
|

October 25, 2024

King Charles makes big decision about royal residence amid rift with Prince Andrew
King Charles makes big decision about royal residence amid rift with Prince Andrew

King Charles has reportedly made a big decision about the Queen´s Building on the royal Balmoral Estate in the Scottish Highlands amid the monarch’s ongoing rift with Prince Andrew over Royal Lodge.

According to a report by AFP, if an application to the local council is approved, the monarch’s remote private estate in the Scottish Highlands could become an exclusive location for weddings.

The application submitted for consideration next week by the Licensing Board of the local Aberdeenshire Council outline plans to allow "weddings, dinners, meetings and associated events."

The Queen´s Building lies just north of Balmoral Castle near the estate´s office and stables, and was built in the 1980s as staff quarters and a canteen.

It was converted last year to accommodate dining for visitors.

If approved at next Wednesday´s meeting, the venue could host up to 277 guests inside, with a further 144 on an outside patio.

Balmoral, set in 50,000 acres (20,000 hectares) of sprawling grouse moors, forest and farmland, is located around 50 miles (30 kilometres) west of Aberdeen and was the late Queen Elizabeth II´s favourite royal residence.

The fresh move comes amid King Charles and his younger brother Prince Andrew’s ongoing rift over Royal Lodge.

Tim Burton spilled beans about being a 'technophobe'
Tim Burton spilled beans about being a 'technophobe'
Rihanna unveils whether she will attend Met Gala with A$AP Rocky
Rihanna unveils whether she will attend Met Gala with A$AP Rocky
Lady Gaga drops first single Disease from upcoming album
Lady Gaga drops first single Disease from upcoming album
Lana Del Rey flaunts her wedding ring in first appearance after marriage
Lana Del Rey flaunts her wedding ring in first appearance after marriage
Taylor Swift's fans express excitement for 'Eras Tour' friendship bracelets
Taylor Swift's fans express excitement for 'Eras Tour' friendship bracelets
The Weeknd papped avoiding attention at Sydney airport
The Weeknd papped avoiding attention at Sydney airport
Kim Kardashian celebrates Menendez brothers' 'second chance at life'
Kim Kardashian celebrates Menendez brothers' 'second chance at life'
Travis Kelce chooses Taylor Swift over Lady Gaga as favourite blonde?
Travis Kelce chooses Taylor Swift over Lady Gaga as favourite blonde?