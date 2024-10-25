Queen Camilla reveals new commitment for generations to come

Queen Camilla has revealed her new commitment amid her visit to Samoa with King Charles.



The royal family shared Queen Camilla’s video on social media handles where she delivered a keynote address in recognition of Commonwealth efforts to end gender-based violence.

Camilla said, “We know that abuse can be prevented and ultimately eliminated, but only if we work together until that task is completed. That is our commitment - to each other, to the Commonwealth and to the generations to come.”

She went on saying, “Women will turn their hands successfully to any task that must be done; and will work hard until it is completed.”

The queen further said, “The Commonwealth Says NO MORE campaign, which takes a culturally sensitive approach towards ending domestic and sexual violence, is supporting people from all walks of life to identify and implement practical steps which we can all take to make homes, workplaces and communities safe for women and girls.”

Later, Camilla opened the ‘Queen Camilla Pre-School of Hope’ as SVSG continues their mission to raise awareness and educate young people of tackling and preventing violence against women and girls.