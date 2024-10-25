Liam Payne's text to mentor before plunging to his death come to light

Liam Payne was in contact with Nicole Scherzinger after getting dropped by his record label Universal Music.

The Pussycat Dolls alum, 46, was among last texted people the day Liam Payne fell to his death, per composer Andrew Lloyd Webber.

Webber, who is working with Scherzinger on the Broadway musical Sunset Blvd., spoke of the interaction between her and Payne in a Billboard interview published Thursday.

“I suppose something that hasn’t been said, and I suppose I could say, is that of course she mentored Liam from One Direction,” Webber, 76, said.

“On the Wednesday when he died, she was still texting him that day,” the British musician added.

Webber also revealed that Scherzinger, 46, got acquainted with Payne’s tragic death shortly before her Broadway debut took centre stage.

“She’d just heard that he died,” Webber said. “And the fact that she even did the show at all is extraordinary. I mean she is an amazing, amazing woman.

“She is without any question one of the finest performers I’ve ever worked with.”

Payne and Scherzinger’s relationship dates back to 2010 when the Don’t Cha songstress was a judge on The X Factor UK.

At the time, Scherzinger teamed up with fellow judges Simon Cowell and Louis Walsh to connect Payne with his One Direction bandmates Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan.

“They’re just too talented to get rid of and they’ve got just the right look and the right charisma on stage,” she said in 2022 footage. “I think they’ll be really great in a boy band together.”

“They’re like little stars,” Scherzinger continued. “You can’t get rid of little stars. You put them all together.”

The boyband recorded albums and performed together for five years before they announced a hiatus in 2015.

Payne and Scherzinger also reportedly filmed the forthcoming Netflix series Building the Band together before he died.

The Buttons hitmaker acted as a judge and mentor on the unscripted show, which wrapped production in August, Deadline reported earlier this month.

Payne died on October 16 after a fall from a third-floor balcony at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

A partial autopsy report states the 31-year-old hitmaker had cocaine, crack and the antidepressant benzodiazepine in his system when he died.