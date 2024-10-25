Patrick Dempsey reveals recent update of 'Scream 7'

Patrick Dempsey dished out the recent updates of his upcoming movie, Scream 7.

During the conversation with Todays show, he shared insight into his upcoming murder mystery movie

The Grey's Anatomy actor revealed that he is “waiting on the script,” of the horror movie.

At the time, the Hollywood star shared, “There has been a conversation about it. I haven’t seen anything yet. So, we’ll see what happens.”

“I mean, you know, it’s always good to have a job,” he added.

Meanwhile, the American actor recalled when he previously shared the screen with his co-star Neve Campbell in a medical drama.

“Neve was actually on the show. Which is oddly enough, she played my sister on Grey’s Anatomy and we worked together almost 26 – 27 years ago. I think it was ’99,” the Made Of Honor star added before signing off.

In Scream 3, Dempsy was featured as a detective, and Campbell, who played the main character as a Sidney in first four series, tied the knot and shared three children.

Recently, Campbell, who dropped the Scream VI offer due to low pay for her role, told Entertainment Tonight, “We are going to follow Sidney. They did pitch the concept to me, and it’s the reason that I jumped on board.”

“I love these movies, they are so much fun to be a part of, I’m so grateful for them, I could never have imagined being a part of a movie that would have lasted this many decades,” she concluded.

The Scream 7 is scheduled to be released on February 27, 2026.