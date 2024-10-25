Inside Sean 'Diddy' Combs' involvement in Jamie Foxx's hospitalization?

Jamie Foxx has shared about the truth behind Sean 'Diddy' Combs involvement in his 2023 hospitalization.

Foxx, who is currently filming for his upcoming Netflix special What Had Happened Was, reportedly discussed that Diddy has caused his medical emergency, according to Page Six report.

These claims were by three eyewitnesses, who remembered words differently therefore it can not be predicted which one's correct.

Additionally, insider close to the rapper, who is currently in jail facing several allegations including sex trafficking, fraud, coercion, and transportation to engage in prostitution, told DailyMail that these allegations are false.

"There is no truth to Sean Combs putting Jamie Foxx in the hospital," insider said.

On the other hand, a celebrity security guard, Big Homie .CC claimed that Foxx was "poisoned" by the rapper.

He said in the interview with Cam Capone News last week, "I know [Combs] poisoned Jamie Foxx, and Jamie Foxx reported him to the FBI because of it… Jamie Foxx reported this man to the FBI because of this."

"Jamie has a special coming out on Netflix called "What Had Happened Was," and I went to the taping of it. It was three days taping. I went to the first show; I went to the last show," the security guard added.

For the unversed, Foxx was hospitalized for undisclosed medical complication in April 2023 while he was filming Back in Action.