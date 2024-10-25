Prince Harry's isolation sparking change in Meghan Markle: ‘She couldn't care less'

 
Meghan Markle has come under fire for lacking everything from sympathy to emotion towards her husband Prince Harry

October 25, 2024

Meghan Markle reportedly has neither sympathy nor emotion to spare for her husband Prince Harry.

This has been brought forward by an inside source that is close to the Royal Family.

They made their comments public while speaking to The National Enquirer.

There they noted, “Harry and Meghan were already moving in completely different directions,” and its causing a lot of strife among their ranks.

The palace source even went as far as to allege that, the emotions that follow a move such as this is seemingly lost on the Duchess.

And so “she couldn't care less about the isolation he's feeling from his friends and family or his passion projects.”

At the end of the day, “she just wants to be a Queen of Hollywood.”

For those unversed, this is all duo to the couple’s professional split, which they have undertaken for various reasons.

While Prince Harry is focusing on his charity work, Meghan appears interested in rubbing shoulders with Hollywood elite. 

