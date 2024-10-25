 
October 25, 2024

Meghan Markle freaking out because of Prince Harry's independence and ‘ease'

Meghan Markle reportedly started begging Prince Harry to return home at one point, and it was due to his solo outings all over the globe, from NYC to London and even South Africa.

A conversation around all of it first arose once an insider sat with New Idea Magazine, for a candid chat.

They started the entire thing by explaining how Meghan Markle had been juggling mom life alone, while Prince Harry was off traveling.

So much so that it was “getting increasingly difficult” to manage now that Archie had started his “big kid school” and is in grade 5.

According to the outlet, she “juggled so many plates at once” and effectively raised Archie and Lilibet as a single mum” while the Duke was off.

However, what is raising alarm bells now though is the fact that “He seems to be having no problems adjusting ... and by all accounts it's freaking her out, and has her questioning if agreeing to separate working lives was a good idea.”

