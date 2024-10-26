Liam Payne's hotel 'ex-partner' was not Maya Henry: Source

The ex-partner who was being linked to Liam Payne's tragic death is not Maya Henry.

Liam passed away at the age of 31, last week after falling from the balcony of his hotel room in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Following his death, a hotel worker named, Esteban Grassi, claimed that although Liam was alone at the time of his fall, an ex-partner was staying in the same building.

"He was seen alone but his ex-partner was around," he said.

Esteban was asked at the "So she was staying at the hotel too" to which he responded, "A floor above, yes."

However, an insider has now told Mirror that "Maya Henry has never been to Argentina, and she was not back with Liam Payne."

"These are baseless and false social media rumours," they added.

It is worth mentioning that before the singer's death, on her podcast Maya talked about Liam trying to contact her, but she was not interested.

Additionally, Liam's girlfriend Kate Cassidy was in the Argentina two days before his tragic death.

"I was ready to go back... Honestly, I love South America, but I hate being in one place for too long. We were supposed to stay for five days, but it turned into two weeks and I needed to get home," Kate revealed the reason behind her decision to leave him there.