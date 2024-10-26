Selena Gomez gives important advice to isolated people

Selena Gomez shared a rare insight on companionship and having a person you can put trust on.

On Thursday, October 24, at the Rare Impact Fund Benefit at Studios West in Los Angeles, the Calm Down singer opened up about her regime of protecting her mental health.

"Try not to isolate," Gomez told People Magazine exclusively.

She went on to say, "I think it's important to have moments alone. But when you isolate, sometimes those feelings can just stay bottled up."

The Only Murders in the Building star advised that "it's best to "find one person to trust and tell your heart to" — and make sure "you can actually trust them with that information."

"It really does help to share," Gomez concluded.

Moreover, at the event, she revealed that when she feels the most beautiful.

"I feel most beautiful when I wake up," she told the outlet.

"Because I get to wake up to my sister [Gracie] or I get to wake up to my grandparents. Any of that just makes me feel pretty," Gomez added.