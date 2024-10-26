Photo: Kim Kardashian’s weight gain fears amid food cravings revealed

Kim Kardashian is reportedly overly conscious about gaining weight.

Speaking of the mother of four, an insider recently shared with the outlet that Kim has not cooked for ages, per In Touch Weekly.

“Kim doesn’t trust DoorDash,” said the tipster and added, “so anytime she gets a craving for her favorite restaurant or even fast food she sends one of her staff out to get it for her.”

The source even addressed, “And this isn’t just once in a while, this is multiple times a day, because she’s always craving different things.”

“Another crazy thing she does when it comes to delivery is getting stuff couriered from around the country,” the insider also dished.

The source also explained, “If she’s craving her favorite beignets from New Orleans, or pizza from Chicago, she’ll call and get it rushed delivered the same day.”

“She’s very conscious about gaining weight, so she’ll literally have just a bite or two and toss it out much of the time, but it still costs a pretty penny,” the source confided in conclusion.