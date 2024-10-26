Photo: Tom Hardy makes shock admission about son and Ryan Reynolds

Tom Hardy recently opened up about what his son compares him with Ryan Reynolds.

Recently, Tom Hardy sat down for a confessional with PEOPLE to promote his upcoming movie, Venom: The Last Dance.

During this chat, he talked about Tom Hardy’s sexiest man alive joke ended up in the movie.

He shared that Hardy jokes the dialogue in the scene was to throw him "under the bus."

Kelly Marcel, the director of the movie and the screenplay writer for all three Venom movies, was also present during the conversation.

Recalling the details of the scene, the acting sensation joked that Kelly was up to something nefarious when she wrote it.

"That comes from a dig. I know that that was a dig," he commented.

Tom went on to reveal that his 16-year-old son Louis always keeps "bringing up Ryan Reynolds for winning sexiest man of the year awards."

He also recalled, "He always tells me, 'Have you ever won sexiest man of the year awards?' Like, 'You're not Ryan Reynolds,' " adding that he "may have told" Kelly about the comments.

"Then you put it on the big screen," Tom quipped, referring to the director before resigning from the topic.