Rachel Zegler anticipates 'Biggest Year' of her life with gratitude

Rachel Zegler was starred as 'Snow White' in the 2021 Disney movie

October 26, 2024

Rachel Zegler has a positive outlook for what lies ahead of her career.

During the opening night of her Broadway debut in Romeo + Juliet, the 23-year-old actress spoke to People magazine and reflected on her upcoming projects including Disney's live-action reimagining of Snow White and A24 comedy Y2K.

"I am surrounded by very, very loving, grounding people. My best friends, my mom and dad are very, very important and instrumental in keeping me sane," she said.

Zegler went on to say, "And I also have a really cute dog and that honestly gives my life structure beyond what this world is bringing me."

The actress is best known for her role as Lucy Gray Baird in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes and in Steven Spielberg's 2021 movie musical West Side Story.

"So it could be the biggest year of my life and it is that I'm grateful, but as long as I get to go home to that sweet little face and feed him dinner and cook for the next week, then I'm very, very happy," she added.

